Dr. John Howlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howlett, MD
Overview
Dr. John Howlett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Howlett works at
Locations
-
1
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
-
2
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howlett?
Dr Howlett the best orthopedic doctor I ever had. He treated me twice for both of my thumbs. I will see him for my carpal tunnel syndromes both hands I know I can count of his great services, cares.
About Dr. John Howlett, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962512947
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- Univ Of Ca
- Stanford University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howlett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howlett works at
Dr. Howlett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Howlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howlett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.