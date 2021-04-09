See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. John Howell IV, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Howell IV, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Howell IV works at FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Imc Family Medical West
    5320 Highway 90 W, Mobile, AL 36619

  Mobile Infirmary

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr Howell is very attentive and focused on patient care. He goes above and beyond to actively involve me in the plans for my care and overall health.
    Eric Savadra — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. John Howell IV, MD

    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1871518225
    Education & Certifications

    MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Howell IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howell IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howell IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howell IV works at FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Howell IV’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

