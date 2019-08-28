Dr. John Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Howard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center100 Sentara Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 825-2500
-
2
Hampton Roads Ent & Allergy5408 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 300, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 253-8722
-
3
Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy5659 Parkway Dr Ste 240, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 210-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
I found the clinical staff unfriendly. Did not return calls after complications with surgery. Dr Howard did not seem to care after reported to him
About Dr. John Howard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851388235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.