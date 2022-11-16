Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hovis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hovis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Hovis works at
Locations
Rockford Clinic2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2000
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2555
Rockford Health Physicians102 Landmark Dr, Winnebago, IL 61088 Directions (815) 971-3200
Mercyhealth Alpine7702 N Alpine Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111 Directions (815) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. I never feel rushed. Asks lots of questions about how I am feeling. Have had hardly any problems with my Type 1 Diabetes. Feel the care I receive is the biggest part of why. I'm always asking about new tests, machines, drugs. Always willing to discuss options. Going to be sad to see him retire. Hate to find another Dr I can trust as well.
About Dr. John Hovis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770693962
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Duke U, School of Medicine
