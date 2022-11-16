Overview

Dr. John Hovis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Hovis works at Rockford Health Physicians in Rockford, IL with other offices in Winnebago, IL and Loves Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.