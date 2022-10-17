Overview

Dr. John Houten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Houten works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.