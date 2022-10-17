See All Neurosurgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. John Houten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Houten works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7400
    Spinal Neurosurgery, Maimonides Medical Center
    948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7219

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. Houten is a Very caring, respectful, and a very knowledgeable Surgeon. He explained procedure thoroughly and after talking with him you know you are in good hands. And most of all, he always he always return calls.
    L. Moore — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. John Houten, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Yiddish
    • 1891899217
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    • New York University Med Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Houten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houten works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Houten’s profile.

    Dr. Houten has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Houten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

