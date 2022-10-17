Dr. John Houten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Houten, MD
Dr. John Houten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7400
Spinal Neurosurgery, Maimonides Medical Center948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7219
- Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Houten is a Very caring, respectful, and a very knowledgeable Surgeon. He explained procedure thoroughly and after talking with him you know you are in good hands. And most of all, he always he always return calls.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1891899217
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
Dr. Houten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houten works at
Dr. Houten has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houten speaks Yiddish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Houten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.