Dr. John House, MD

Neurotology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. John House, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. House works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Deafness Conductive - Stapedial - Ear Malformation - Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr, House diagnosed and surgically removed a cholesteatoma in my left ear restoring my hearing. He is an outstanding Doctor and E, N, T, specialist.
    Gregory Panten — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. John House, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417051095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Epr Clinic
    Residency
    • Glendale Advent Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. House has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

