Dr. John House, MD
Dr. John House, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr, House diagnosed and surgically removed a cholesteatoma in my left ear restoring my hearing. He is an outstanding Doctor and E, N, T, specialist.
- Neurotology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1417051095
- House Epr Clinic
- Glendale Advent Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Southern CA
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
