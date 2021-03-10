Overview

Dr. John House, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. House works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.