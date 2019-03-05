Dr. John Hourihane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hourihane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hourihane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hourihane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Buffalo General Hospital
Dr. Hourihane works at
Locations
-
1
DENT Neurologic Institute200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-2000
-
2
Jerald Giller MD PC5851 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 932-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hourihane?
Dr Houihane is an incredible Doctor.Hecomes highly recommend if it wasn’t for him my husband would not been alive today . Dr Hourihanes Neurology Stroke skills and knowing my husbands other problems right away saved his life at that time.Still has problems but still enjoying time .Best Doctor.
About Dr. John Hourihane, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gaelic
- 1326109083
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hourihane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hourihane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hourihane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hourihane works at
Dr. Hourihane speaks Gaelic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hourihane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hourihane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hourihane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hourihane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.