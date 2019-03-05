See All Neurologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. John Hourihane, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Hourihane, MD

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Hourihane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Buffalo General Hospital

Dr. Hourihane works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
6 (34)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    DENT Neurologic Institute
    200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000
  2. 2
    Jerald Giller MD PC
    5851 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 932-6080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hourihane?

    Mar 05, 2019
    Dr Houihane is an incredible Doctor.Hecomes highly recommend if it wasn’t for him my husband would not been alive today . Dr Hourihanes Neurology Stroke skills and knowing my husbands other problems right away saved his life at that time.Still has problems but still enjoying time .Best Doctor.
    Fran in Syracuse , NY — Mar 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hourihane, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Hourihane, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hourihane to family and friends

    Dr. Hourihane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hourihane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Hourihane, MD.

    About Dr. John Hourihane, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gaelic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326109083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hourihane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hourihane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hourihane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hourihane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hourihane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hourihane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hourihane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hourihane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Hourihane, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.