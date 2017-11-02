Dr. Houk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Houk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Houk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Houk works at
Locations
1
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
2
Clifton - Hoxworth Center (internal Medicine)3130 Highland Ave Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4061
3
The Urology Group7798 Discovery Dr Ste F, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 458-1600
4
Greater Cincinnati Associated Physicians5575 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to several rheumatologist and he is the best. He LISTENS and that is what o lout of doctors do not do. He is knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Houk, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1427283597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houk accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houk has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Houk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houk.
