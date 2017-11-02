Overview

Dr. John Houk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Houk works at UC Health Arthritis Assoc Rheu in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.