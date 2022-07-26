Dr. Hosay Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hosay Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hosay Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
John J. Hosay MD PA2555 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 433-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
They really know what they are doing. The doctor is fast and thorough and is NOT an alarmist.
About Dr. John Hosay Jr, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosay Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosay Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosay Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosay Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hosay Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosay Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosay Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosay Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosay Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.