Dr. John Hosay Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Hosay Jr works at John J Hosay Jr MD PA in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.