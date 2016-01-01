See All Vascular Surgeons in Ocoee, FL
Dr. John Horowitz, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Horowitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Horowitz works at Surgical Specialists Central FL in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Venous Sclerotherapy and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Central Medical Office Building
    10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 495, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-5944
  2. 2
    The Loop in Kissimmee
    3302 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 293-5944
  3. 3
    The Villages
    1503 Buenos Aires Blvd Ste 123, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 561-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Insufficiency

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Horowitz, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497729214
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hosps
    • Temple University Hosps
    • Episcopal Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Brandeis U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Spider Veins, Venous Sclerotherapy and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

