Dr. John Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Horowitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Health Central Medical Office Building10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 495, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 293-5944
-
2
The Loop in Kissimmee3302 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 293-5944
-
3
The Villages1503 Buenos Aires Blvd Ste 123, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 561-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
About Dr. John Horowitz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1497729214
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Temple University Hosps
- Episcopal Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horowitz works at
Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Spider Veins, Venous Sclerotherapy and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.