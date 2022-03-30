Overview

Dr. John Horn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Horn works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Danville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.