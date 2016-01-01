Overview

Dr. John Horgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Myrtue Medical Center.



Dr. Horgan works at Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.