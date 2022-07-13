Dr. John Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hood, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.10210 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 940-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Experience was wonderful at Dr. Hood’s office. The receptionist, the nurses, and the anesthesiologist were all very kind and thorough. I would highly recommend this office
About Dr. John Hood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235126426
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
