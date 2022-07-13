Overview

Dr. John Hood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Hood works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.