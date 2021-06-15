Dr. John Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida - M.D. and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Temecula Valley Digestive Disease Consultants A Medical Corp.28078 Baxter Rd Ste 530, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 566-5229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr. Hong has done a colonoscopy and 2 endoscopies on me. The procedures went like clockwork and I had no problems. The staff and Dr. Hong were great. The prep for the colonoscopy was far easier than any I have had in the past. The exam information I was given to take home with me was really informative. Brian Sauter, PA-C did my follow-up. I really like him. He is calm, answered all my questions and picked up a condition that has been missed before in my blood work, so I think he is a good diagnostician. On a scale of 1 to 10 I give all the interactions/processes/people a 10.
About Dr. John Hong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1023088630
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology - University of Chicago Hospitals & Pritzker School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine - University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida - M.D.
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.