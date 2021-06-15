See All Gastroenterologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. John Hong, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida - M.D. and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Hong works at Tri Valley Urology Medical Group in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Temecula Valley Digestive Disease Consultants A Medical Corp.
    28078 Baxter Rd Ste 530, Murrieta, CA 92563
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Hiatal Hernia
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Hong has done a colonoscopy and 2 endoscopies on me. The procedures went like clockwork and I had no problems. The staff and Dr. Hong were great. The prep for the colonoscopy was far easier than any I have had in the past. The exam information I was given to take home with me was really informative. Brian Sauter, PA-C did my follow-up. I really like him. He is calm, answered all my questions and picked up a condition that has been missed before in my blood work, so I think he is a good diagnostician. On a scale of 1 to 10 I give all the interactions/processes/people a 10.
    PMcD — Jun 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Hong, MD
    About Dr. John Hong, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1023088630
    Education & Certifications

    • Gastroenterology - University of Chicago Hospitals & Pritzker School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine - University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida - M.D.
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at Tri Valley Urology Medical Group in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

