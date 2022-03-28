Dr. John Homa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Homa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Homa, DO is an Urology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Homa works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Cape Cod PC110 MAIN ST, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-9550
Urology Associates Of Cape Cod33b Edgerton Dr, North Falmouth, MA 02556 Directions (508) 771-9550
Vineyard Audiology20 Indian Hill Rd, West Tisbury, MA 02575 Directions (508) 771-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had test on my bladder which required the better part of a day at Cape Cod Hosp. Dr. Homa was my Doctor. I was extremely pleased with him. And I would recommend him.
About Dr. John Homa, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013994748
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homa works at
Dr. Homa has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Homa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homa.
