See All Podiatric Surgeons in Arnold, MO
Dr. John Holtzman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Holtzman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Holtzman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Arnold, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Holtzman works at Missouri Foot and Ankle in Arnold, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Foot and Ankle
    1515 Astra Way, Arnold, MO 63010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 296-4051
  2. 2
    Mo Foot and Ankle
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holtzman?

    Jul 16, 2021
    I have a variety of foot problems including hammertoe and Achilles tendonitis. Dr. Holtzman is straightforward in his diagnosis and recommendations.
    SUSAN CEJKA — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Holtzman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Holtzman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holtzman to family and friends

    Dr. Holtzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holtzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Holtzman, DPM.

    About Dr. John Holtzman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851361133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Private Practice
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Holtzman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtzman has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Holtzman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.