Overview

Dr. John Holtzman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Arnold, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Holtzman works at Missouri Foot and Ankle in Arnold, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.