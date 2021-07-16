Dr. John Holtzman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Holtzman, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Holtzman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Arnold, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Missouri Foot and Ankle1515 Astra Way, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 296-4051
Mo Foot and Ankle621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthcare USA
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have a variety of foot problems including hammertoe and Achilles tendonitis. Dr. Holtzman is straightforward in his diagnosis and recommendations.
About Dr. John Holtzman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851361133
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice
- The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
