Dr. John Holtze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Holtze, MD
Overview
Dr. John Holtze, MD is a Dermatologist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Holtze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center John Stoddard1221 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9290
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holtze?
Dr. Holtze was very friendly regarding my concern and took care of it in the office while his very kind nurse held my hand because she knew I was nervous. had a wonderful experience all around.
About Dr. John Holtze, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1396739850
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- McKennon Hospital, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Colorado College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holtze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtze works at
Dr. Holtze has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtze. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.