Dr. John Holt, MD
Dr. John Holt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Central Cardiology Associates1324 Woodland Dr Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology325 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
- Baptist Health Hardin
- The Medical Center At Caverna
Dr. Holt is an excellent doctor in keeping his patients well, and informed of their health and condition.
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
