Dr. John Holshouser, MD
Overview
Dr. John Holshouser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Locations
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute1237 Harding Pl Ste 4200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Holshouser, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568474351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
