Overview

Dr. John Holshouser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Holshouser works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.