Dr. John Holkins, MD
Overview
Dr. John Holkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital
Dr. Holkins works at
Locations
-
1
Carondelet Cardiology Services3200 Ne Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 525-1600
-
2
Kansas City Cardiology Associates201 NW R D Mize Rd # 200, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 220-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very likable, personable, professional and smart.
About Dr. John Holkins, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174577431
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holkins works at
Dr. Holkins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holkins.
