Overview

Dr. John Holds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School University of Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Holds works at Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.