Dr. John Holds, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Holds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School University of Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Holds works at Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Inc.
    12990 Manchester Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-3567
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I had a lower and upper blepharoplasty done. Dr Holds and staff were warm and extremely caring from my consult to my final visit. My upper eyelids were dropping into my eyelashes and I had severe bags under my eyes. Dr Holds has given me my confidence back. I can look people in the eye now. I feel beautiful. He was recommended to me by several people, two of which were doctors. I can’t tell you how glad I am I decided to go to him. I only wish I had gone sooner!
    Lynn — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. John Holds, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134117732
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology - Cullen Eye Institute Baylor College of Medicine
    • Southwestern Medical School University of Texas - M.D.
    • Trinity University - BA - Biology and Biophysics
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Holds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holds works at Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Holds’s profile.

    Dr. Holds has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Holds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

