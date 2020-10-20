Overview

Dr. John Holden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Holden works at R. Philip Szwajkun MD Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.