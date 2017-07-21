Dr. John Hoefs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoefs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hoefs, MD
Dr. John Hoefs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Today is the first time we've seen Dr. Hoefs. My father has a chronic liver problem that requires medical attention. Dr. Hoefs is a very knowledgable doctor. He attentively examined my father and explained in details his condition. We are very glad we received the referral to Dr. Hoefs, and truly believe he will do his best to help my father.
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
