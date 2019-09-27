Dr. John Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hodges, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Optim Medical Center -Tattnall.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
-
1
Optim Therapy210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 681-2500Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Optim Orthopedics-statesboro16915 Highway 67 Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Took time to answer my questions, diagnosed me after xrays! I definitely recommend! He knows his stuff!
About Dr. John Hodges, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477554509
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.