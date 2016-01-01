Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hochman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hochman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advanced Sleep Medicine Services Inc6333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 402, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 852-7852
- 2 9911 W Pico Blvd Ste 660, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 277-4199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hochman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hochman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.
