Dr. John Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. John Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hirsch, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
Lubbock Spine Institute3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several years of Extreme Pain in Neck/Shoulder, several visits elsewhere with muscle relaxes to which were very temporary. Dr. Hirsch examined the MRI and suggested the injection: For C5_6_7. WORLD of RELIEF..His professionalism is extended to his staff. Sincerely Grateful..Semper Fi Doctor..Thank You So Much!!
About Dr. John Hirsch, MD
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255652962
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Missouri Western State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirsch speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.