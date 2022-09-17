Dr. Hinton Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Hinton Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinton Jr?
Dr Hinton is a wonderful doctor. Professional, caring, smart, intuitive, taking time to explain and inform you what you need to know about your issue. He has meant so much to me because he know what he is talking about. He’s honest and respectful. I could not have chosen a better doctor and am so grateful he is my doctor.
About Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982649182
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Of Central Ga|University Of So Al Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinton Jr works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.