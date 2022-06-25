Dr. Hinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hinson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Hinson works at
Locations
Limestone Urology Associates101 Fitness Way Ste 2300, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 262-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For decades, I experienced issues with BPH. Late this past year while on business travel in a very remote part of Alaska, I ended up in an ER with the realization that time had run out for resolving the problem. I returned home and set an appointment with Dr. Hinson through a recommendation from my Dad. Long story short, Dr. Hinson performed surgery on my very enlarged prostate, and a surgical scar is the only reminder that I ever had BPH. For me the dread of dealing with the problem was much worse than the remedy. My experience with Dr. Hinson was positive from beginning to end. Not only did he answer all my questions, he encouraged me to bring my wife in to be a part of the dialog from the beginning. Of the several urologists I have seen through the years, I consider Dr. Hinson to be the best, and he is the only one I have trusted enough to operate on my prostate. My trust was well placed, and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Hinson, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144219320
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.