Overview

Dr. John Hinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Hinson works at Limestone Urology in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.