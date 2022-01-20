Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinrichsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Hinrichsen works at
Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp1400 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 103, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 222-8402
Alexandria Eye & Laser Center231 Windermere Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 487-2020
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport - Eye Center1420 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0012
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-6038
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had seen Dr Hinrichsen multiple times. Yes, his office is loud but it is tailored to children. My daughter lost her vision for 3 months due to a medication reaction. Dr Hinrichson monitored her return to vision and managed the appropriate medications throughout her healing. He is compassionate. His office staff are sensitive to the discomforts of eye drops and eye exams and work with children to make the experience as painless and easy as possible. Both his staff and he tales the time to address my daughter and listen to her concerns. We never feel rushed. I am appreciative of his skills.
About Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255335121
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinrichsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinrichsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinrichsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinrichsen works at
Dr. Hinrichsen has seen patients for Esophoria, Exotropia and Heterophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinrichsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinrichsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinrichsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinrichsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinrichsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.