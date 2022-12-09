Dr. John Hilinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hilinski, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hilinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.
Locations
John Hilinski Facial Plastic Surgery3720 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 621-8064Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be happier with my experience with Dr. Hilinski! Friendly staff, short wait times, extensive pre-operative information, great follow up. I was satisfied with every step of the process and so happy with my results. I would highly recommend Dr. Hilinski to any family member or friend!
About Dr. John Hilinski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego Cancer Center
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilinski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilinski speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.