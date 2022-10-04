Dr. John Hijjawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hijjawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hijjawi, MD
Dr. John Hijjawi, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Intermountain Plastic Surgery Center5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 420, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
I had revised breast implant surgery with Dr. Hijjawi. I have never been more grateful for him and for my decision to go with him after having horrible results from a previous surgeon. After having a prophylactic double mastectomy and two different implant surgeries that were horribly done with the previous surgeon, I thought I would never look or feel good again. As soon as I met Hijjawi, I knew I was in good hands. Not only did he listen, but he showed empathy and concern for me and my feelings. I was nervous going in for a third breast implant surgery, but I have been blown away with the results. He fixed what I thought was forever destroyed. I feel like myself again and that is such a great feeling. I am so grateful for Dr. Hijjawi! He truly is a magical surgeon!
About Dr. John Hijjawi, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114979812
Education & Certifications
- Microvascular Breast Reconstruction-DIEP Flap University of Gent, Belgium
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Plastic Surgery
