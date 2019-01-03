Overview

Dr. John Hignight, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hignight works at Ear Nose & Throat of Central Kentucky Psc in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.