Dr. John Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Locations
-
1
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
I brought my daughter to Dr. Hewitt. They took her in pretty fast, took X-rays then the Dr came in. He was very personable, answered all our questions. I was very impressed
About Dr. John Hewitt, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700850476
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.