Dr. John Hewett, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hewett, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Hewett works at Pedes Orange County in Irvine, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pedes Orange County
    1400 Reynolds Ave Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-4724
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pedes Oange County - PedesOrangeCounty.com
    4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Occlusion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2019
    We have been seeing Dr. Hewett since January, he is immediate with action when an issue came up with our mother’s PAD (Peripheral artery disease). Her symptoms were increasingly painful and was in Pedes within 24 hours. Their diagnostic was more thorough than anyone she had seen before and the diagnostic showed extraordinary issues that was created from a previous stent that was placed by a previous doctor. They corrected the issue and she has been pain free since. The office was great and they all treated us like family.
    Michelle — Jun 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Hewett, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972543296
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, Vascular and Interventional Radiology Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • University of California San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hewett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hewett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hewett has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

