Dr. John Hewett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hewett, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Hewett works at
Locations
-
1
Pedes Orange County1400 Reynolds Ave Ste 110, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 387-4724Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pedes Oange County - PedesOrangeCounty.com4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 387-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Hewett since January, he is immediate with action when an issue came up with our mother’s PAD (Peripheral artery disease). Her symptoms were increasingly painful and was in Pedes within 24 hours. Their diagnostic was more thorough than anyone she had seen before and the diagnostic showed extraordinary issues that was created from a previous stent that was placed by a previous doctor. They corrected the issue and she has been pain free since. The office was great and they all treated us like family.
About Dr. John Hewett, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972543296
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill, Vascular and Interventional Radiology Fellowship
- Duke University
- University of California San Francisco
- Arizona State University
- Diagnostic Radiology
