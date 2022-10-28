See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. John Herzenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Herzenberg works at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rubin Institute - Sinai Hospital, Schoeneman Building
    2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Rubin Institute - Lifebridge Health at Foundry Row
    10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 300A, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Humerus Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1922041557
    • Hosital for Sick Children - Toronto
    • Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. John Herzenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herzenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herzenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

