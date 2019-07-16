Overview

Dr. John Hershman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Hershman works at Medical City Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Augusta, GA, Jackson, MS and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.