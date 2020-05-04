Dr. Herr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Herr, MD
Dr. John Herr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
John E Herr MD1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Bldg 4 Ste C, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 435-3535
John E. Herr4425 S Pecos Rd Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 435-3535
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
John Herr saved my life in 1991 when he operated on my RH Hip which had an abscess of Paraaphropholous lodged in the worn joint. It was 5am on a Sunday morning when he was supposed to be flying friends to the Grand Canyon that I said I am in dire pain so he came in and by 7am he had opened my hip after I gave him some serious Aussie abuse- we don't sue people- and stopped me dying of septicasemia. He later referred me to Prof Harlan Amstutz in LA after 6 operations, golden staph, removing the head of my femur over 13 days in hospital Las Vegas. The Prof did a terrible job and left my right leg 1 inch short by putting the cup in the pelvis in the wrong place. I am 71, live on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane in Queensland Australia, am fit and healthy and learnt to adapt to the mad Professors mistake. John is a truly remarkable man- if he had not opened me up I would be dead. His empathy and care for his patients is a testament to my long life.
About Dr. John Herr, MD
Education & Certifications
- Knee & Sports Medicine
- Akron City Hospital
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Herr accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herr.
