Dr. John Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hernandez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John Hernandez, MD425 Haaland Dr Ste 206, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3847
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I did this. BEST ent dr. I have ever known. Caring, explained medically, And very understanding
About Dr. John Hernandez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1043363997
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- University Of California
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
