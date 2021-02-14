See All Otolaryngologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. John Hernandez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Hernandez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at John Hernandez, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Hernandez, MD
    425 Haaland Dr Ste 206, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Conductive Hearing Loss
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Conductive Hearing Loss
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2021
    I did this. BEST ent dr. I have ever known. Caring, explained medically, And very understanding
    Judy a landis — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. John Hernandez, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1043363997
    Education & Certifications

    • VA Medical Center
    • University Of California
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at John Hernandez, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.