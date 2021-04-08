Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermansdorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hand Surgeons
- FL
- Melbourne
- Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD
Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hermansdorfer works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Orthopaedic Group1341 Medical Park Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-9914Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendon Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Injury
- View other providers who treat Ankle Instability
- View other providers who treat Ankle Laxity
- View other providers who treat Ankle Ligament Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bennett's Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Broken Shoulder Blade
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcaneus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Carpal Fractures
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Colles' Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Extra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Insufficiency Fracture
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Intra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Morton's Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pathologic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Ankle Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Scaphoid Fractures
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Injuries
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Sprain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Stabilizations
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries of the Knee
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Trochanteric Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hermansdorfer?
Dr. Hermansdorfer is completely knowledgeable of the field. Provides complete services from problem analysis to surgery. He has been my Dr. for many years and through several surgeries. I always return when I have a new issue.
About Dr. John Hermansdorfer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164425393
Education & Certifications
- Ind Ctr Surg Hand
- University of Florida at Shands
- U Of Ky
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermansdorfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermansdorfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermansdorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermansdorfer works at
Dr. Hermansdorfer has seen patients for Arthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermansdorfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermansdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermansdorfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermansdorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermansdorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.