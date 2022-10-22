See All Neurologists in Augusta, GA
Neurology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. John Henson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Henson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

3.9
Oct 22, 2022
Very kind, informative, caring
Amanda — Oct 22, 2022
About Dr. John Henson, MD

  Neurology
  English
  Male
  1992786164
  Loma Linda University Med Center|Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  Loma Linda School Of Medicine
  Neurology
  Augusta University Medical Center

