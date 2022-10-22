Dr. John Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Henson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Henson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Henson works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henson?
Very kind, informative, caring
About Dr. John Henson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1992786164
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center|Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.