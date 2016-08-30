See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    141 Lower Ter, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 431-2141

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972698496
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hensala Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hensala Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensala Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensala Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensala Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensala Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

