Dr. Hensala Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 141 Lower Ter, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 431-2141
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensala Jr?
My son began care under Dr. Hensala four years ago when he was a teenager dealing with issues related to coming out (as gay). If you are a parent in search of a consummate mental health professional who is trustworthy, straightforward, communicative, smart and intuitive, Dr. Hensala is your guy. He has been an integral part of our family's journey, and as my son leaves for college, we are grateful for his listening skills and . Thank you, Dr. Hensala.
About Dr. John Hensala Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972698496
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensala Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensala Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensala Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensala Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensala Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.