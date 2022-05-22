Dr. John Schumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schumann, MD
Dr. John Schumann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schumann works at
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr Schumann at Lewis st location in Tulsa,Ok. I was pleasantly surprised at the entire experience at Oakstreet this was a good doctor, very professional and attentive. I was looking for a good PCP but for a first visit I am looking forward to my next appt. Even though I’ll be seeing a NP if she or him answers to this doctor I’ll be happy. Not all doctors are created equal. It is nice to have a doctor actually listen to you.
About Dr. John Schumann, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144383654
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hp/Cambridge Health Al
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schumann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumann accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schumann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumann works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.