Overview

Dr. John Hennessey IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Hennessey IV works at Neurology Clinic in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Chester, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.