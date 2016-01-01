Dr. John Hennessee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hennessee, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hennessee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Hennessee and Associates3224 SW 119th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (575) 446-5079
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hennessee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033147210
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
