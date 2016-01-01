See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John Hennecken, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.

Dr. Hennecken works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Divine Home Care Agency
    300 Cadman Plz W # 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tilt Table Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Cardiovascular Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tilt Table Testing
Coronary Angiogram
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Hennecken, MD

    Cardiology
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1104856780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Yale University School Of Medicine
    Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Einstein
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Putnam General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hennecken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennecken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennecken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennecken works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hennecken’s profile.

    Dr. Hennecken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennecken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennecken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennecken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

