Dr. Hendrix III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hendrix III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hendrix III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Hendrix III works at
Locations
Jackson Neurology1722 Pine St Ste 402, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-3059
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hendrix since 1983 (age 7). He and his staff are nothing less than exceptional. I've never experienced any issues. He has always been honest, caring and genuinely concerned about my health. I have scopes every other year. With the ratio of patients being extremely higher than physicians, one must be understanding & sometime persistent with a doctor's staff. I will be his patient until he retires!
About Dr. John Hendrix III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316055452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrix III accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrix III works at
Dr. Hendrix III has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrix III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.