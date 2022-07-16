Dr. John Henderson IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Henderson IV, MD
Overview
Dr. John Henderson IV, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.
Dr. Henderson IV works at
Locations
Southeast Texas Obgyn Associates755 N 11th St Ste P3200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-4111
Numed Imaging Centers Inc2014 S Wheeler St Ste 170, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 384-5919
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Tyler County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mom had an appointment today with urologist at 11:15 and didn’t see the doctor until 1:00 pm.
About Dr. John Henderson IV, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255337051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson IV works at
Dr. Henderson IV has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson IV.
