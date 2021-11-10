Dr. John Hemmer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hemmer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hemmer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Hemmer Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Clinic Of Georgia1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hemmer Jr?
Dr Hemmer has been my Doctor for over 3 years. Wonderful bedside manner, explains everything about my conditions and what options I have. His staff are always kind and have a smile.
About Dr. John Hemmer Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemmer Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemmer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemmer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemmer Jr works at
Dr. Hemmer Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemmer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hemmer Jr speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.