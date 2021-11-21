Dr. John Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Heller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Heller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heller literally gave a 2nd chance at living a painless normal life. Spinal stenosis. I don’t want anyone to suffer from it. It is Baaaaad! Dr. Heller must be one of the most outstanding talented surgeons there is. Now I am fixed and living without the horrible pain. He is warm, compassionate & understanding. His staff members are very friendly and helpful. Especially Lisa! If you have spine issues, go to Dr Heller! Thank you, Dr. Heller!!!
About Dr. John Heller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
