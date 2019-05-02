Dr. John Heifner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heifner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Heifner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Heifner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Heifner works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Associates9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-2141
-
2
Arkansas Allergy and Asthma Clinic10310 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 225-3890
-
3
Benton Dialysis2101 Congo Rd, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 776-1418
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heifner?
He is the best doctor I have ever seen. I wish all specialist listened and cared about more to their patients and he even went beyond his speciality calling all types of doctors really making it a Team Care across private practice clinics which is unheard of today. He is like you own personal health quarterback. He doesn’t have to do this but he does because he cares for his patient, for humans.
About Dr. John Heifner, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1588666895
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Birmingham Hosp
- U Ala Birmingham Hosp
- U Ala Birmingham Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heifner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heifner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heifner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heifner works at
Dr. Heifner has seen patients for Acidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heifner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heifner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heifner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heifner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heifner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.